A man who killed his female friend in a hotel room in Mumbai was arrested. (Photo/ANI)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 13 (ANI): A 47-year-old woman was found dead in a hotel room in Mumbai on Tuesday, the police said.

Soon after the information was received in the matter, the police reached the spot and found a woman in an unconscious state.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Vishal Thakur said, "A call was received at Malwani PS yesterday (Tuesday) that a 47-year-old woman who was staying in a hotel with a man was found in an unconscious state."

"She was immediately shifted to a hospital where the doctors declared her brought dead," Thakur said.

During the investigation, it was found that both of them had an argument after which the man killed the woman, the police said.

The duo were friends and had checked into the hotel room on Monday night and began fighting.

Later, the police arrested the man who confessed his crime and said he strangled the woman to death.

Further investigation is underway, the DCP said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)