Mumbai, Dec 12 (PTI) A woman was held in Malwani in Mumbai's northern suburb of Malad allegedly with 10 kilograms of ganja, police said on Sunday.

Kohinoor Khurshid Alam Sheikh (50) was held near a school on Saturday, a Malwani police station official said, adding that she is also an accused in another Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act case in which a man was held with 1,350 grams of ganja earlier.

