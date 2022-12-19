Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 19 (ANI): A woman allegedly died by suicide on Sunday by jumping off the eighth floor of a building in Mumbai, the police informed.

According to the police, the 25-year-old woman jumped off the eighth floor of a building and fell onto a car parked on the road. The watchman saw her soaked in blood and informed the police and others living in the building.

Also Read | This Fair Has Helped Students to Witness Live Animals and Also in Developing a Bond with … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

The police reached the spot and sent the woman to a hospital where she was declared dead by the doctors.

The DN Nagar Police registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in the matter and has started an investigation.

Also Read | FIFA World Cup 2022 Final: PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Argentina, Says ‘Millions of Indian Fans of Argentina, Messi Rejoice in Magnificent Victory’.

However, the police said they did not find any suicide note and are investigation what could have led the woman to take the extreme step.

Further investigation is underway in the case. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)