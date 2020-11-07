Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 7 (ANI): A woman was arrested for throwing chilli powder at police to help her son, an accused, flee in the Malwani area here on Friday.

According to the Malwani Police informed that two police officers reached the Ambujwadi area to arrest the accused son when his mother threw chilli powder at the cops. However, the accused was later arrested from the Malad area.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Exit Polls: When and Where to Watch Post-Poll Survey Results.

A case under Section 353, 332, 504, 506, 509 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered in the matter. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)