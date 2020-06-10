India News | Mumbai's Dabbawalas Face Financial Crisis Amid Lockdown, Seek Monetary Help

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 10 (ANI): With the ongoing coronavirus-induced lockdown, Mumbai's famous tiffin delivery service 'dabbawalas' have severely been impacted as they depend on lakhs of their daily customers for running their business.

The Mumbai Dabbawala Association has urged the State government to provide financial support of Rs 5,000 each to every dabbawala.

"We are facing a financial crisis like situation due to this lockdown. We do not have any other source of income now, most of the dabbawalas have returned to their native places. Their condition even got worsen after cyclone Nisarga which has ruined their houses and fields," Nitin Sawant, Secretary of Mumbai Dabbawala Association said.

"We have heard that seeing the current situation of coronavirus, the government is considering transferring Rs 2,000 in every dabbawala's accounts, which is insufficient to survive in Mumbai. This amount should be Rs 5,000 at least," he said.

Around 5,000 Dabbawalas work in Mumbai and provide services to 2 lakh customers across Mumbai, Sawant informed.

On Tuesday Maharashtra cabinet held a meeting and discussed how the government can provide financial help to dabbawalas. (ANI)

