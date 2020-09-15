Mumbai, Sep 15 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Mumbai's slum colony of Dharavi increased to 2,945 on Tuesday with seven more persons testing positive for the infection, the lowest in almost a week, said a senior BMC official.

The official said 2,530 patients from Dharavi have recovered and discharged from hospitals.

In the last five days, the slum-dominated area had recorded over 20 COVID-19 cases daily.

He said Dharavi has144 active COVID-19 cases at present.

The civic body has, however, stopped sharing death figures for the past few months.

Dharavi, spread over 2.5 lakh square kilometres, has a population more than 6.5 lakh.

The official said the tally of COVID-19 cases in the G-north civic ward, that covers Dadar, Dharavi and Mahim, among other areas, rose to 8,785.

