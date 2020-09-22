Mumbai, Sep 22 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Mumbai's slum colony Dharavi rose to 3,065 on Tuesday with the addition of 15 new cases, a senior BMC official said.

The official said 2,606 COVID-19 patients in the slum dominated area have already recovered from the infection and discharged from hospitals.

He said at present Dharavi has 179 active COVID-19 cases.

The civic body, however, has stopped sharing death figures from Dharavi, which has a population of over 6.5 lakh and is spread across 2.5 square km.

