Mumbai, Feb 23 (PTI) Mumbai's first air-conditioned double-decker electric bus suffered a dent from a structure close to a ramp made for metro rail work near the Maharashtra Legislature complex, a functionary of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking said on Thursday.

The bus on Wednesday evening brushed past a raised platform-like structure near a makeshift ramp that has been provided as construction goes on for an underground metro rail station as part of the Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ-Airport Line 3.

"It happened at 7:30pm when the bus, on route II5, was heading from Nariman Point to CSMT. At a junction near Vidhan Bhavan, I heard a sound as if the underbody of the bus had scraped the ground. I heard it from my car, which was some 15 feet away," an eyewitness said.

A passenger also confirmed the incident, which came a day after the bus was deployed for public service amid much fanfare on CSMT-Nariman Point route number 115, among the busiest in the metropolis during morning and evening peak hours.

Some BEST staffers alleged the incident took place as the bus has "low ground clearance" when compared to others in the civic-run undertaking's fleet.

The dent is at the rear end of bus MH-43 CA 1551, which was registered by BEST at the Regional Transport Office in Vashi in Navi Mumbai.

Another staffer said modification must be done to the structure at the metro site to avoid such incidents, which could also cause injuries to passengers.

