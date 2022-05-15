New Delhi [India], May 15 (ANI): After 27 people died in a fire at a four-storey office complex near Mundka metro station, Delhi Police on Sunday arrested the owner of the building, identified as Manish Lakra.

Lakra, who was absconding after the incident, was nabbed after the police conducted multiple raids in Delhi and Haryana.

The police arrested company owners Harish Goel and Varun Goel in the matter on Saturday.

An FIR was registered under sections of Indian Penal Code 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 120 (concealing design to commit an offence punishable with imprisonment), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) in connection with the fire incident.

Deputy Commissioner of Police outer district Sameer Sharma on Saturday assured action against concerned officers if they are found guilty in the investigation.

"We have registered FIR under appropriate sections. Action will be taken against everyone who did anything wrong or didn't follow rules. We will do a proper investigation, action will be taken against officers too if they're found culpable," Sharma had said. (ANI)

