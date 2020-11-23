Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 23 (ANI): Municipal Corporation in Indore demolished illegal constructions in the Khajrana area.

The illegal constructions of gangster Shadab aka Langda and Nawab Khan were demolished. The goons built illegal houses by seizing the land which were evacuated and demolished by the municipal team.

"We are acting against illegal constructions done by four criminals in Khajrana Police station area," said Municipal Corporation Additional Commissioner Devendra Singh.

Singh added, "After Shadab Langda and Nawab Khan, action will also be taken on encroachment by other goons."

According to a statement from Indore's Municipal Corporation, Public Relations Department, the illegal house of Akram in Colony Khajrana was also demolished. The illegal house built by Farhan was also demolished by the Municipal corporation. (ANI)

