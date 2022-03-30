Malappuram (Kerala), Mar 30 (PTI) Leader of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and councillor of the Manjeri Municipality T Abdul Jaleel, who suffered grievous injuries in an alleged attack late Tuesday, succumbed to his wounds at a hospital in Perithalmanna on Wednesday, police said.

Malappuram SP, Sujith Das told PTI that one out of the three culprits has been taken into custody in connection with the death of the 52-year-old leader. He is being interrogated. "The murder has nothing to do with politics but was an aftermath of a quarrel resulting in attack using weapon," he said. Sources said there had been a quarrel allegedly between the league councillor and members of another group over a car parking issue at a hotel at around 11 pm.

The men on a bike allegedly followed the car of the councillor, blocked it in Payyanad town and attacked the councillor and three others in the car. One of them hacked Abdul Jaleel, injuring him on his head badly. A well-known public figure and a local league leader, Jaleel had been serving as a councillor of ward 16 of the Manjeri Municipality.

