Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 14 (ANI): Considering the ongoing strike by tanker drivers in Mumbai and in the interest of the general public, the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) administration invoked the Disaster Management Act, 2005, and decided to requisition wells, borewells, and private water supply tankers across the city.

In response, representatives of the Mumbai Water Tanker Association met with Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Bhushan Gagrani on Monday to present their case, according to a release.

A constructive discussion took place during the meeting, after which the tanker drivers announced at a press conference that they were calling off the strike. Consequently, the MCGM administration will no longer need to requisition private wells, borewells, and tankers.

Present at the meeting were Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Bhushan Gagrani, Executive Health Officer Daksha Shah, Insecticide Officer Chetan Chaubal, and from the Mumbai Water Tanker Association: Secretary Rajesh Thakur, Vice President Harbans Singh, Jeetu Shah, Treasurer Amol Mandhare, and other office-bearers and members.

The representatives of the tanker driver association presented their side and requested that their demands be conveyed to the central government. They also asked the MCGM administration to assist in presenting their case to the Central Ground Water Authority. According to the release, a detailed memorandum of their demands was submitted to Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani.

After hearing the association's points, Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Bhushan Gagrani stated that in view of compliance with the rules of the Central Ground Water Authority, the notices issued by the MCGM have been stayed until 15 June 2025.

Furthermore, it has been decided to withdraw notices regarding the cancellation of approvals for well and borewell owners who were noncompliant. However, those who have not yet obtained approval must do so. He also assured that the MCGM will provide administrative support to the association in forwarding their demands and related issues to the appropriate authorities at the central level.

However, technical matters fall under the jurisdiction of the central government and cannot be interfered with by the MCGM administration, the release stated.

He emphasised that, following directions from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister of Jal Shakti CR Patil, the MCGM has already taken a cooperative stance. Therefore, Gagrani stated during the meeting that the tanker drivers' association should also take a considered and reasonable approach.

Following this detailed and positive discussion, the representatives of the Mumbai Water Tanker Association requested a few hours to hold an internal meeting. They had stated their position would be announced soon and would likely be a positive one. Subsequently, the association officially informed via a press conference that they are withdrawing the strike, the release added. (ANI)

