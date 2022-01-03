New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) A mural of Rani Lakshmibai was unveiled at the Delhi Assembly premises on Monday to commemorate the 75 years of the country's independence.

In October last year, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had unveiled a Jallianwala Bagh memorial mural on the premises of the Assembly.

Also Read | Maharashtra Reports 12,160 COVID-19 Cases, Including 68 Omicron Infections In A Day.

Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and MLAs of the Aam Aadmi Party and the BJP were present at the event on Monday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)