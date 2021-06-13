Suri (WB), Jun 13 (PTI) A 26-year-old man, accused of murdering his neighbour, was allegedly beaten to death in West Bengal's Birbhum district, police said on Sunday.

The incident happened in Nabasan village in the Kankartala police station area, they said.

Mithu Bagdi allegedly murdered his neighbour Raju Bagdi in December last year, they said.

He was granted bail by the court a couple of days back and when he reached the village on Saturday evening, he was held by Raju's family members, police said.

He was thrashed allegedly by the family and police rescued him in a critical condition.

Mithu was taken to the Nakrakonda village hospital where the doctors declared him dead, police said.

Superintendent of Police Nagendra Tripathy said, "Prima facie the man was thrashed by the deceased's family members due to grudge."

Further investigations are underway, police said. PTI

