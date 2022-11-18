Palghar, Nov 18 (PTI) A murder accused from Odisha on the run for the past three months was nabbed from a factory in Sativali area of Vasai in Maharashtra's Palghar district, a police official said on Friday.

The man was wanted for the murder of a teenage girl in Ganjam district in Odisha and a case had been registered against him in Kodala police station there, he said.

"Acting on a tip off, Odisha police took the help of local police and nabbed the man. He was working in a factory in Sativali," Senior Inspector Kailas Barve of Valiv police station said.

He has been handed over the police in the eastern state for further action, Barve said.

