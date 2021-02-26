Mumbai, Feb 25 (PTI) A 33-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a ticket checker (TC) and vandalising his cabin at Tilak Nagar railway station in suburban Mumbai, a police official said.

The man, Rahul Ramesh Bawariya, was arrested by the Nehru Nagar police on Wednesday night and later it came to light that he is an accused in a murder case and currently out on bail, he said.

Senior inspector from the Nehru Nagar police Chandrashekhar Bhagal said, The accused was arrested from the Juhi Nagar locality in Navi Mumbai."

On the day of the incident, Bawariya got down at Tilak Nagar railway station from a suburban train and found that a TC had caught a few passengers without ticket, Bhagal said.

Bawariya intervened and asked the TC not to harass poor people, the inspector said.

A heated argument erupted between the two and in a fit of rage, Bawariya assaulted the TC and later vandalised his office and fled, Bhagal said.

After going through CCTV footage of the station, the police identified Bawariya and nabbed him, he said.

He was booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 332 (voluntary causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), the official added.

The murder case against Bawariya has been registered at the Nehru Nagar police station, he said.

