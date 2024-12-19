Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 19 (ANI): After a Congress worker died during the party's protest near the Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Wednesday, DCP, Central Lucknow, Raveena Tyagi said that a case of murder under relevant sections was registered based on the complaint provided by his uncle and strict legal action would be taken against the guilty.

Raveena Tyagi says, "A case of murder under relevant sections has been registered at Hussainganj police station in connection with the incident that happened with Prabhat Kumar Pandey at the Uttar Pradesh Congress Party office in Lucknow, based on the complaint provided by his uncle Manish Kumar Pandey. It has been alleged that the deceased was unconscious at the party office for 2 hours after which he was taken to the civil hospital in a car - there he was declared brought dead by the doctors."

She further said that strict legal action would be taken against whoever is found guilty.

"The statements of the caretakers will be recorded, the CCTV footage will be obtained and analyzed. Along with this, the person who called for the protest and the people who participated in the protest will be questioned, their statements will be recorded. The mobile phones of the deceased will be sent for forensic examination. To maintain transparency, the post-mortem of the deceased is being done by a panel of doctors, under videography. Whoever is found guilty, strict legal action will be taken," she further said.

Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai alleged that the state government and police officials were responsible for the death of a Congress worker who lost his life during the party's protest near the Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Wednesday.

He demanded compensation of 1 crore for the victim and a government job for one of the kin of the deceased.

Speaking at a press conference, Ajay Rai said, "The Congress has announced an ex-gratia of 10 lakh for Prabhat Pandey and we demand a compensation of Rs 1 crore from the state government for killing the worker and a government job for one of the family member of the deceased."

"Today a very sad incident happened - we had decided to do 'gherao' of the state Assembly. But when we left from here (Congress state headquarters) for the Assembly, barricades and barbed wires were installed to stop us. During the protest, one of our workers, Prabhat Pandey died as the police beat him," he further said.

He demanded action against the police officers responsible for the alleged attacks on the Congress workers.

"Prabhat Pandey told our two workers - Ashish Kesari and Junaid Iqlam Qureshi that the police had beaten him. When he came to the office and lay down, he fainted... He was taken to the hospital where he was declared dead... This is an inhuman incident... A similar incident has happened in Assam too," he said.

Earlier Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi offered condolences to their grieving family members and alleged that Constitution was murdered in BJP-ruled Assam and Uttar Pradesh.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said, "Democracy and Constitution have been murdered again in BJP-ruled Assam and Uttar Pradesh. The Congress party is conducting satyagraha in support of Babasaheb and the Constitution across the country. During this, the death of our Congress workers Mridul Islam in Guwahati and Prabhat Pandey in Lucknow due to excessive police force is very sad and condemnable."

"I offer my deepest condolences to their grieving loved ones. These families deserve full justice. The lion of Congress will continue to fight for truth and the Constitution," he further said.

Congress leaders and workers held nationwide protests on Wednesday, including marches to Raj Bhavans in Jammu, Chandigarh, Guwahati, and Patna. The protests aimed to raise concerns over Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks about B.R. Ambedkar, the ongoing crisis in Manipur, alleged inaction on the Adani controversy, and the demand for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood. (ANI)

