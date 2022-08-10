Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 10 (PTI) Murder for gain appears to be the motive behind the recent killing of a 67-year-old woman in the state capital of Kerala by a migrant worker, hailing from West Bengal, who was later caught in Tamil Nadu.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro & Galaxy Watch5 Now Official, Check Details Here.

Thiruvananthapuram city Police Commissioner Sparjan Kumar on Wednesday said around six sovereigns of gold jewellery worn by the victim was missing and therefore, it was suspected that murder for gain was the motive.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 Launched; First Sale on August 26, 2022.

Speaking to reporters here, the officer said the accused had easy access to the house as he was known to the woman since he and five others were working at an under-construction house nearby.

The accused went to the victim's home after her husband had left for a wedding, a scuffle took place inside the house, he stabbed her in the neck and then strangled her before dumping her body in a nearby well, the officer told reporters.

Thereafter, he went back to the construction site, where he was staying, changed his clothes and tried to go back to his native place via Chennai, but was caught there by the Railway Protection Force, the officer said giving details of the chain of events leading up to the arrest of the accused.

Kumar said more information would be available only after his sustained interrogation for which police would be seeking his custody from the court.

He also said police were trying to verify whether the other workers at the site had any role in the crime.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)