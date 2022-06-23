New Delhi, Jun 23 (PTI) NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu called on Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu here on Thursday.

Naidu's wife Usha received Murmu at the portico of Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission Latest Update: Ahead of Dearness Allowance Hike, Finance Ministry Changes LTC Rules for Central Government Employees; Check Details.

Accompanied by Union minister Virendra Singh, Murmu was with the Naidus for nearly 30 minutes.

Murmu's name was announced by BJP president J P Nadda on June 21 as NDA's presidential candidate.

Also Read | Rupee vs Dollar: Indian Rupee Settles at All-Time Low of 78.32 Against US Dollar.

After arriving from Odisha this morning, she met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Murmu (64) is expected to file her nomination papers on Friday for the July 18 poll.

The opposition has fielded former Union minister Yashwant Sinha as its joint candidate for the post.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)