Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], March 26 (ANI): Keeping in view the sudden surge in the COVID-19 cases across the state, the Punjab government has decided to close the Museums for the public till April 10.

In a statement, the official spokesperson of the Punjab Government said that in pursuant of the directions of the Punjab government the Virasat-e-Khalsa situated at Sri Anandpur Sahib would also be closed with immediate effect and public entry would be strictly prohibited into the premises of the museum of Sikh heritage and culture. He said that the decision has been taken to restrict the public to gather in close vicinity.

The general public is also advised to comply with the health advisories issued by the Punjab government to check the further rise of this deadly virus.

"The pilgrims coming to Sri Anandpur Sahib to take part in the Holla Mohalla celebrations should not gather at one place in large number. They should also put on masks all the time, maintain social distance and sanitize their hands at regular intervals," the spokesperson said.

Six states including Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh are showing a steep rise in the daily new COVID-19 cases and have accounted for 81.63 per cent of the new coronavirus cases recorded by India in the last 24 hours, informed Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

Of these, Maharashtra and Gujarat recorded the biggest single-day jump in total infections ever since the pandemic hit India.Meanwhile, India registered 53,476 new cases in the last 24 hours out of which Maharashtra continues has reported 31,855 new cases followed by Punjab with 2,613 while Kerala with 2,456 new cases. (ANI)

