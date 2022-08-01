Firozabad, Aug 1 (PTI) In a display of communal harmony, the Muslim community showered flower petals on 'Kanwariya' pilgrims at Station Road in Shikohabad here.

They also distributed fruits and 'sherbet' (a sweetened drink) to the Hindu pilgrims and wished for their safe and happy journey.

District Magistrate Ravi Ranjan and Superintendent of Police (SP) Ashish Tiwari were also seen showering flower petals on the devotees.

The pilgrims take water from Kasganj pass through Shikohabad and offer it at the ancient Bateshwar Dhaam Shiv temple in Agra every Monday of the holy month of 'Sawan', which corresponds to the mid-July-mid-August period in the Gregorian calendar.

District Magistrate Ravi Ranjan said that events of this nature show Hindu-Muslim unity.

