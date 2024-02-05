Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], February 5 (ANI): Tanzeem Merani, a college student from Gujarat, is on a hunger strike in Jaipur, demanding a ban on hijab in educational institutions and the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act and the Uniform Civil Code.

In support of the demand, Tanzeem Merani has been on a continuous hunger strike at VT Road Ground in Mansarovar, Jaipur, since February 1.

While speaking to ANI, Merani said, "I have three demands from the Rajasthan government. First, there should be a ban on hijab in educational institutions. Second, CAA should be implemented as soon as possible. And third, UCC should be implemented as soon as possible."

Tanzeem Merani said that she chose to kick-start her campaign from Jaipur as recently there was a controversy over wearing hijab in school here.

"There was a controversy in Jaipur a few days ago over wearing hijab in school, due to which I started this campaign in Jaipur itself. I will go to every state of India and launch this campaign until these three things are implemented in the country," Tanzeem Merani said.

Merani said educational institutions should be kept away from religion as they are a place for education and not religious propaganda.

"Hijab should be banned in educational institutions because they are temples of education where children's future and capabilities are decided and equality is very important there. School uniforms are there so that no child feels rich or poor from the heart and I support the ban on hijab because it prevents equality there; equality is very important; otherwise, tomorrow Hindus will come wearing their clothes and Christians will come wearing theirs, so that is not a place for religious propaganda; that is a place for education," Tanzeem Merani said.

Further, she said that uneducated Muslims protest against her campaign for the hijab ban because they lack knowledge.

"They protest because educated Muslims do not get into these things. But those who do not have education will come on the road and protest because they do not know. Ask them the same question: tomorrow, if your daughter becomes a big IPS or IAS, will she do her work wearing a hijab? No, there she will have to follow the dress code. So what is the problem with following the dress code in educational institutions?" Tanzeem Merani said.

"I have received threats through social media that if you do not wear a hijab, we will surely throw acid on you. There is no specific organization but some individuals have threatened me on Twitter. I have complained to the police," Tanzeem Merani said. (ANI)

