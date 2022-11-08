New Delhi [India], November 8 (ANI): Union Ministers Giriraj Singh and Shahnawaz Hussain and several saints took part in a meeting to pay tribute to saints and cow devotees who had laid down their lives on November 7, 1966 for the cause of cow protection. The meeting was held at Constitution Club, New Delhi.

BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain said that the true tribute to Karpatri ji Maharaj would be when laws are made to completely ban cow slaughter.

"Just as the government brought a law on triple talaq and CAA, there is a need to bring a law for complete ban on cow slaughter as well. In this, people of all sects should take the initiative they should protect it. There should be a complete ban on cow slaughter, this is the true tribute to Karpatri Maharaj," Hussain said.

Recalling the time when people apprehended the decision of CAA and triple talaq, he said that the at the end everything was fine.

"I have come here as a cow devotee. When the government brought the triple talaq law, there was much apprehension. During the law on CAA, there was a ruckus in Shaheen Bagh. But later everything was fine. With what mercilessness sadhus were shot in the country," he said.

Today is the day to take vows, and today is the day to remember, today they were killed, cow slaughter should be banned completely.

"I have not come here spokesperson of BJP but a cow devotee and a message needs to be conveyed to the people as we are one even though people believe in different sects. Today I say responsibly that no one can dare to slaughter cows during the Prime Ministership of Narendra Modi. It is known that there should be a complete ban on cow slaughter. Our food and drink should also be one, we are Indians and even today the Constitution of India has given equal rights to everyone," he said.

"Article 30 of the Constitution gives more rights to Muslims than to Hindus. You can open schools, colleges. That's why I say there can be no better country for Muslims than India and no better friend than the Hindus," he said.

"Talking about the majority community, India is the first country in the world in which there is a population of 100 crore Hindus in one country. Very few countries have so many Muslims. But this country calls itself a secular democratic state. Because the majority here believe in Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam. If the country was divided, our people would have been communal and if they were communal in the name of religion, then so many people would have lived here," Hussain said. (ANI)

