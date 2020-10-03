Muzaffarnagar, Oct 3 (PTI) Forty-one fresh COVID-19 infections were detected in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar on Saturday, taking the number of active cases in the district to 802, a senior official said.

COVID-19 test results of 1,784 samples were received on Saturday and 41 of them came back positive, District Magistrate Selva Kumari J said.

With this, the total number of active cases in the district has risen to 804, she said.

As many as 90 people recovered, taking the total number of recoveries in the district to 4,029, the officer said.

