Muzaffarnagar, Sep 30 (PTI) Forty-five more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, officials said here.

The fresh cases include three jail inmates, they said, adding that 639 inmates have been affected so far.

The number of active cases stands at 904, the officials added.

According to District Magistrate Selva Kumari, reports of 2,017 samples were received on Wednesday. She said 87 more people have recovered from the disease, taking the number of recoveries to 3,816.

