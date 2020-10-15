Muzaffarnagar, Oct 15 (PTI) The body of 20-year-old woman, who had allegedly jumped into a canal here with her lover, was fished out on Thursday, an official said.

Chavi and Lalit Kumar (25) had jumped into the Ganga canal near Bhopa area on Sunday. Their families had allegedly opposed the relationship as the two were from different castes, the official said.

Also Read | Hyundai Creta Hits Another Milestone, 2 Lakh Made in India Units Exported to 88 Countries.

According to SHO Sube Singh, the woman's body was found near Joli village in the district. He said Kumar is still missing.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)