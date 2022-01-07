Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jan 7 (PTI) The police here have lodged an FIR against famous hairstylist Jawed Habib for spitting on a woman's hair while styling it, officials said on Friday.

A video of the incident, which took place at a workshop held here on January 3, went viral on social media on Thursday.

Also Read | India Records 1,17,100 New COVID-19 Cases, 302 Deaths In Past 24 Hours; Omicron Tally Rises to 3,007.

In the video, Habib is heard telling the audience, "If there is a shortage of water, use saliva".

The FIR was lodged at Mansurpur police station here on a complaint filed by Pooja Gupta, a resident of Baraut town, on whose hair Habib spat during the workshop, the police said.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: 3 Terrorists Killed in Budgam Encounter Associated with JeM, Says IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar.

Habib has been booked under Section 355 (assault or criminal force with intent to dishonour person, otherwise than on grave provocation) of the Indian Penal Code and the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, they said.

Meanwhile, Hindu activists held a protest against Habib. They demanded action against the hairstylist.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)