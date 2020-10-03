Muzaffarnagar, Oct 3 (PTI) On the run for five years, a notorious criminal wanted in the murder case of gangster Vicky Tyagi was arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on Saturday, police said.

Anil Balyan was arrested in Kotwali police station area, Kidwai Nagar police outpost in-charge Siharish Raghav said.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput Case: CBI Should Make Public Probe Report, Says Anil Deshmukh.

Tyagi was shot dead in a courtroom during a hearing of a case here on February 16, 2015. The shooter was arrested from the spot.

The Uttar Pradesh government had handed over the case to the CB-CID in November that year. The CB-CID had filed a case against 10 people including Balyan.

Also Read | CBI Probe Ordered in Hathras Case by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)