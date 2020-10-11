Muzaffarnagar (UP), Oct 11 (PTI) A couple allegedly jumped into a canal here on Sunday, following which police launched a search operation for them, officials said.

The incident took place in in Bhopa area here in the evening, they said.

The man and the woman, both aged around 20, reached the spot on a motorcycle and jumped into the canal, said SHO Sube Singh.

He said police reached the spot after receiving information and divers have started a search for the couple.

In another incident, the body of a security guard was found in a factory godown near Jansath road here, police said.

The deceased was identified as Pankaj Sharma, 35, and the body sent for post-mortem, they said.

