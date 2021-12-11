Muzaffarnagar (UP), Dec 11 (PTI) Two young siblings died of electrocution after they came in contact with an overhead high tension wire under Titawi police station limits on Saturday, police said.

Pradeep (20) and his sister Pinky (18) were cleaning the chimney situated on the roof of their house with an iron rod when it accidentally collided with the high tension wire, leading to their death, police said.

Enraged with the incident, members of a farmers' outfit sat on a dharna outside the victims' house in Gujjarheda village against the electricity department.

Police rushed to the spot and held talks with the members. PTI CORR

