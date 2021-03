Muzaffarnagar (UP), Mar 14 (PTI) The body of a 24-year-old man was found hanging inside his house at Yusufpur village under Bhopa Police Station on Sunday, police said.

The reason behind the man taking the extreme step is yet to be ascertained, they said.

According to the police, the incident is being probed.

