Kochi (Kerala) [India], March 29 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Praful Patel on Sunday asserted that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra is "absolutely stable" under the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray.

"The MVA was formed by the initiative of (NCP chief) Sharad Pawar. A government was formed when it was impossible. As far as the government is concerned, it is absolutely stable under the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray," he told reporters after reports that the alliance was having issues.

He further said, "Many more Congress leaders also wanted to be with Sharad Pawar after PC Chacko's entry to NCP from Congress. He (Chacko) was not given fair treatment. I don't wish to take names but many did not show respect for such a senior leader."

Speaking about the chances of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) in the upcoming Assembly Elections, he said that they would have to ensure that NCP candidates, as well as others in the alliance win seats.

"This will be a record for two consecutive terms. There will be the LDF government and that itself shows how popular Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is. It also shows that the people of Kerala are taking the right decisions in the interest of the development and welfare of the state," he added.

On the allegation by the Congress party against the LDF that they are in an unholy alliance with the BJP, he asked how it is possible since the party completely opposed the BJP at the national level.

This comes ahead of the State Assembly elections for the 140-member Kerala assembly in 14 districts set to be held in a single phase on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

