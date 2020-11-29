Aurangabad (Maharashtra) [India], November 29 (ANI): A day after Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra completed its one year, Union Minister Raosaheb Patil Danve on Sunday said that it will fall as parties in the alliance--Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP-- "will end up fighting".

The MVA government of the Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress in Maharashtra, completed its one year on November 28. It came to power after the fall of an 80-hour government of the BJP following 2019 assembly polls.

"Maha Vikas Aghadi government has failed on all fronts in the one year. They have not fulfilled even a single poll promise. The public is fed up with them as they lack coordination among themselves. They will end up fighting and this government will fall," Danve said while addressing a press conference here.

"All the three parties which are part of the alliance have made promises in their manifestos, but none of them fulfilled. There is no coordination among them. They do not take decisions together on any subject," he added.

The BJP leader alleged that the state government has failed to provide help to farmers.

"They had promised of loan waiver to farmers but they did not fulfil it. In the Marathwada region, farmers are distressed," he said.

On November 24, Union Minister Raosaheb Danve expressed confidence that the BJP will again come to power in Maharashtra in the next two to three months.

BJP formed an 80-hour government after the 2019 Maharashtra polls with the support of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar. On the wee hours of November 23, 2019, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar were sworn-in as the chief minister and deputy chief minister respectively at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai.

However, the government lasted for only 80 hours with Pawar tendering his resignation as the deputy CM, paving the way for the Shiv Sena-led MVA to assume office on November 28.Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray took oath as the Chief Minister of the MVA government and Pawar became his deputy.

The BJP had won the maximum 105 seats in the Maharashtra Assembly polls held last year, followed by Shiv Sena, which bagged 56 seats. The NCP had won 54 seats and the Congress 44. (ANI)

