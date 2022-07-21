Shillong, July 20 (PTI) Congratulating president-elect Droupadi Murmu, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Thursday said his father PA Sangma would have been the proudest person today if he was alive.

GG Swell, a tribal leader from the state, had unsuccessfully contested the presidential election 1992, while former Lok Sabha speaker PA Sangma had contested the election in 2012 and lost.

"This brings satisfaction and joy to me. If my father PA Sangma, who laid the foundation of this thought (of having a tribal person as president of the country) would have been alive, he would have been the proudest man to see this day," the chief minister said in a statement.

"It is indeed a great and historic moment in the history of this country where the president's post is being held by a tribal woman," he said.

Such an idea would have been "inconceivable" a few years ago, Sangma added.

"The fact that this happened shows how great this nation is. I would like to thank all the people who voted for Murmu allowing her to become the next President of our country. I wish her the very best," he said.

