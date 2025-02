Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 28 (ANI): Amid a row over his visit to the Maha Shivaratri celebrations at Isha Foundation, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said that it is his personal belief and Sadhguru, who hails from Mysuru, personally invited him.

"I attended the Maha Shivarathri celebrations at Isha Foundation. It is my personal belief. I can't reply to everyone who posts something on social media. I don't want the BJP or anyone to welcome it. I don't want the media to discuss this either. This is purely my personal belief. Sadguru is from Mysuru, and he personally invited me for the event," Shivakumar told the media on Thursday.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on February 28: Hazel Keech, Ravindra Jain, David Willey and Sunil Varma - Know About Influential Figures Born on February 28.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) Secretary PV Mohan expressed his disapproval on X over Shivakumar's visit to the Isha Foundation. He said that his action "damages the core" of the party.

Further, the Karnataka Deputy CM affirmed that he believes in his faith, and any opposition by people doesn't deter him.

Also Read | Telangana Tunnel Collapse: Rescue Teams Work To Clear Path To Reach Trapped Workers at SLBC Tunnel (Watch Videos).

"I often go to Nonavinakere mutt, and people ask me why I go there so often but not to my community mutt. I go where my faith is. I go where I feel reassured," he said.

"Among the voters in my constituency, the majority are scheduled castes and tribes. As much as 99 per cent of the Brahmins in my constituency vote for me. Can we say all Brahmins vote for the BJP? I don't politics of caste and religion, but I do politics of principle," he added.

On Wednesday, DK Shivakumar termed the reports suggesting that he is getting close to the BJP "false propaganda," emphasising that he was a born Congressman.

"I was born a Congressman, and I cherish it. It is being misled that I am getting closer to the BJP, which is a false conspiracy against me," Shivakumar said while addressing a press conference at his Sadashivanagar residence.

"I am Hindu, and I respect all cultures. The Congress party has the doctrine of taking everyone together. Mahatma Gandhi, Nehru and Indira Gandhi have done the same. I have seen Sonia Gandhi celebrating the Ugadi festival. She has adopted Indianity rather than us. We have such leadership," he emphasised. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)