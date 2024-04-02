New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): Radhika Singh, mother of Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh, thanked the Supreme Court on Tuesday after the apex court granted bail to the AAP leader in the alleged excise policy case.

Radhika Singh called her son 'innocent' and claimed that his arrest should have been avoided.

"We are happy, we were waiting for this. We thank the Supreme Court. My son is innocent. He should not have been arrested but I am happy that he has gotten bail," Radhika Singh told ANI on Tuesday.

The top court passed the ruling during a hearing on Singh's plea challenging his arrest and remand in the money laundering case.

Communist Party of India (CPI) leader D Raja said that this is a befitting reply to the Centre and expressed hope that others may also get bail.

"It is a blow to the politics of vendetta being pursued by the Union Government. This will give the hope that others will also get bail and will be released. Truth will triumph and justice will prevail," he said.

A bench led by Justice Sanjiv Khanna earlier in the day directed the release of Sanjay Singh on bail during the pendency of trial in the money laundering case relating to irregularities in excise policy.

The ED response came after the court sought to know from the investigating agency whether it needed further custody of Sanjay Singh in the excise policy case.

The Enforcement Directorate informed the apex court that the agency had no objection to Singh getting bail. The court observed that Sanjay Singh had spent six months in jail.

Sanjay Singh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on October 4, 2023, in the case. According to ED, Sanjay Singh was alleged to be involved in creating a special purpose vehicle to launder the proceeds of crime that would have been generated from the business arising out of the policy changes as conspired by him and his co-conspirators. (ANI)

