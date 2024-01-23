Lengpui (Mizoram) [India], January 23 (ANI): A Myanmar Army plane with 14 people on board crash landed at the Lengpui airport in Mizoram on Tuesday morning.

According to the information received from the Mizoram Director General of Police, the plane was small and 14 people were on board with the pilot.

Six people sustained injuries in the crash while eight are safe, according to the DGP.

The injured individuals were rushed to Lengpui Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.

As per the received information, the army plane crashed while landing. (ANI)

