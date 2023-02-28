New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) The police have registered a case after a Myanmarese woman alleged that she was abducted and sexually assaulted by four men, including an auto driver, officials said on Tuesday.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that she and her husband had come to southeast Delhi to get her daughter treated

An auto driver allegedly abducted her from the Kalindi Kunj area and took her to an isolated location where she was sexually assaulted, police said, adding that a case under sections of gang rape has been registered against unknown persons.

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Tuesday issued a notice to the city police over the incident.

In the notice, which was issued to DCP southeast district, the DCW has a sought copy of the FIR registered, steps taken by the Delhi Police to arrest the accused and detailed action taken report.

It has asked the police to provide the information latest by March 3.

