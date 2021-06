New Delhi, Jun 30 (PTI) N Venudhar Reddy, an IIS officer of 1988 batch, on Wednesday took charge as director general of All India Radio, officials said.

Currently working as principal DG of AIR News, he has been given additional charge of AIR.

He has earlier served as a joint secretary in the finance ministry and as additional DG in DAVP.

