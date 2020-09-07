Patna (Bihar) [India], September 7 (ANI): Stickers and masks bearing photos of Sushant Singh Rajput can be seen in various places in Bihar, where the BJP has launched a campaign seeing justice for the late actor.

The BJP's cultural cell- Kala Sanskriti Manch- has released stickers and masks with the photo of Rajput and the message Na bhoole hain, na bhulne denge (we have neither forgotten nor will we let anyone forget)

The actor was found dead at his residence on June 14 this year.

Varun Kumar Singh, State coordinator, BJP Kala Sanskriti Manch said that have so far printed 30,000 stickers and posters and 30,000 face masks.

"We have been using these as a sign of a movement to seek justice for the late actor who died in Mumbai," said Singh.

With the Bihar assembly elections approaching, there have been allegations that the Party has been attempting to give the matter a political angle.

Varun Kumar Singh said: "It is not a political issue but a matter close to my heart. Earlier, we demanded a CBI inquiry to probe the matter (Sushant Singh Rajput's death). I had even sent letters to Ministers demanding justice for him (Sushant)."

"We started this movement on June 16. Being a part of BJP Kala Sanskriti Manch, I supported him. He was an artist and so am I," said Singh.

On being asked why BJP leaders are using the stickers and masks, Singh said, "It started at BJP office so we were the first ones to put it on our vehicles."

Bihar BJP spokesperson, Nikhil Anand said, "BJP Kala Sanskriti Manch have been working for the welfare of the artists. They are paying tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput and they want justice."

"It was never a political step but is a feeling of solidarity," Anand said.

Rajeev Ranjan of JDU said, "Since the election dates have not yet been disclosed, one cannot connect the actor's (Sushant) death with the upcoming election in Bihar."

Ranjan said, "Instigating someone to commit suicide is the matter of concern."

"Maharashtra government was controlling the state police in the matter," he added.

Actor Rhea Chakraborty was summoned by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday morning to join the investigation of the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

On August 19, the Supreme Court had asked the CBI to investigate the case related to the actor's death, while holding that the FIR registered in Patna was legitimate. The agency has registered an FIR against Chakraborty and others in connection with the actor's death after the Centre accepted the Bihar government's recommendation to transfer the probe in the matter from Patna.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had on July 31 registered an Enforcement Case Information Report in the late actor's death case after a First Information Report (FIR) was filed by Rajput's father KK Singh against Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28.

Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. (ANI)

