Bhubaneswar, Nov 16 (PTI) NABARD has sanctioned 57 flood protection projects and one rural bridge amounting to Rs 220.50 crore for Odisha under the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF), an official said.

The project will help two credit starved districts of Kendrapara and Nuapada, four aspirational districts of Bolangir, Kalahandi, Nuapada and Rayagada, six LWE affected districts of Bolangir, Boudh, Kalahandi, Nayagarh, Nuapada and Rayagada and eight disaster affected districts of Bolangir, Boudh, Jajpur, Kalahandi, Khurda, Nayagarh, Nuapada and Sonepur, the official said.

The project would be implemented by the Department of Water Resources (DOWR- Major & Medium), Government of Odisha.

The project envisages protection and restoration of river banks at 57 identified stretches on 32 different rivers/creeks for restoration/ stabilization of agricultural land, standing crops and providing flood relief operations by construction of one rural bridge.

The major items of work for flood protection include repairing and strengthening of scoured banks of the rivers 50.69 km, construction of launching aprons and stone packing of slope of embankments, raising and strengthening of embankments (107.74 km), construction of CC guard wall, etc,

It also includes construction of 93 new spurs, provision of BT road on embankments for a total length of 57.78 km.

The proposal also involves construction of a Box Cell bridge over Sankha creek in Jagatsinghpur district. The creek has sluices to prevent saline ingress into the farmlands at Patua and Baghadi respectively.

