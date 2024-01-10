Guwahati (Assam) [India], January 10 (ANI): Amid talks between the INDIA partners to arrive at a seat-sharing agreement for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, BJP national president JP Nadda on Tuesday arrived in Guwahati to chair key party meetings in the state.

According to sources, the BJP national chief will preside over the state executive and core committee meetings of the party's Assam unit, with an eye on the coming elections.

On his arrival in the state capital on Tuesday, Nadda was received by Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma along with senior BJP office-bearers and party leaders.

"(The) National president of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Jagat Prakash Nadda, will be on a three-day visit to Assam and Arunachal Pradesh from January 9," read an official release by the BJP earlier.

After chairing the state executive and core committee meetings of the BJP's Assam unit, Nadda will hold similar meetings with the party's top office-bearers and leaders in neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh.

He will also review the ongoing preparations for the general elections in these two Northeast states.

"On January 10, at 9.30 am, Nadda will offer prayers at Maa Kamakhya Mandir in Kamakhya. He will attend the State BJP Executive Meeting at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra International Auditorium in Panjabari, Guwahati (Assam), at 2 pm," the BJP stated in its official release.

At 6.30 pm, the party's national president will chair the core committee meeting at the BJP's state office in Guwahati and review the party's preparations for the Lok Sabha elections in the state, the release stated further.

"On January 11, Nadda will leave for Arunachal Pradesh at 9 am. He will land at Itanagar airport, where he will be accorded a grand welcome by party leaders and senior office-bearers of the BJP," the party added in its release.

Nadda will attend the state executive meeting at the State Banquet Hall in Itanagar at 10.30 am on Thursday. At 3.05 pm, he will chair the BJP core committee meeting at the State Guest House in Itanagar and review the party's preparations for the general elections in the state. (ANI)

