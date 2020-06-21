New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): BJP President JP Nadda on Sunday attacked Congress president Sonia Gandhi for writing a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the hike in petrol and diesel rates across the country and said that when her party's Chief Ministers are not abiding by her suggestions than how can she ask the centre to rollback prices.

Addressing BJP's Uttar Pradesh Jan Samvad Virtual Rally, Nadda said, "Sonia Gandhi said that we have increased the petrol prices. She wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to roll back recent fuel price hikes. She did not ask Chhatisgarh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan chief Ministers to rollback the prices. Is this the way of politics ?"

"Your Chief Ministers have increased the price of petrol in their states. They are not abiding by your suggestions. You are writing to PM Modi. " he added.

Sonia Gandhi had on June 16 shot-off a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the increase in the prices of petrol and diesel and urged the Centre to immediately roll back hike on fuel prices. In the letter, she had urged the Centre to immediately roll back hikes on fuel prices and pass the benefit of low crude oil prices to the citizens.

He also advised the Congress party to take coaching classes from them to know what type of role the opposition should play as the Bharatiya Janata Party remained in the opposition for a long period.

"I want to tell Congress party clearly that under the leadership of Modi ji, the roadmap for India's development is ready, you worry about your roadmap, they are going down every day. If you do not know the responsibility of the opposition, then take tuitions from us," he said. (ANI)

