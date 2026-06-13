India News | Nadda Cleans Ambedkar Statue in Shimla, Hails Swachh Bharat Calls Cleanliness a Mass Movement, Urges Public Participation

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 13 (ANI): Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare and senior BJP leader Jagat Prakash Nadda on Saturday took part in a cleanliness drive at Chaura Maidan in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla, where he cleaned the premises around the statue of Dr B.R. Ambedkar and paid floral tributes to the architect of the Indian Constitution.

As part of the programme, Nadda personally cleaned the Ambedkar statue and the surrounding area, poured water at the memorial site, and joined volunteers engaged in sanitation work. The initiative was organised as part of ongoing efforts to promote public hygiene and encourage community participation in maintaining cleanliness in public spaces.

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After participating in the drive, the Union Minister also offered flowers at the statue and paid homage to B. R. Ambedkar, describing him as a key figure whose ideas continue to guide the nation. He said that honouring Ambedkar's legacy was not only a symbolic gesture but also a responsibility of every citizen.

Speaking to reporters during the event, Nadda said cleanliness has always been an important part of nation-building and social awareness. He referred to the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi, stating that Gandhi had emphasised cleanliness as a mass movement during the freedom struggle, aimed at instilling civic responsibility among citizens.

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He further noted that the Swachh Bharat initiative launched in 2014 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had significantly strengthened public awareness about sanitation and transformed cleanliness into a nationwide campaign. According to Nadda, this initiative has led to visible behavioural changes, with increasing public participation in maintaining hygiene standards across cities and towns.

The Union Minister added that he makes it a point to participate in cleanliness drives whenever possible and encourages people to actively contribute to keeping their surroundings clean. He stressed that cleanliness should not be viewed as a one-time activity but as a continuous social responsibility that needs sustained effort from citizens.

Referring specifically to the Shimla programme, Nadda said it was a meaningful occasion for him to clean the premises of the Ambedkar memorial and pay tribute at the same time. He reiterated that Dr Ambedkar's contribution to framing the Constitution continues to inspire generations and strengthen democratic values in the country.

He further said that the cleanliness campaign represents a broader national movement and not merely a government programme. "Every citizen must take responsibility for maintaining cleanliness and health in their surroundings. Only with collective participation can the vision of a Swachh Bharat be fully realised," he said.

The cleanliness drive in Shimla is part of a series of outreach initiatives aimed at promoting sanitation awareness and strengthening community involvement in public hygiene efforts across the country. (ANI)

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