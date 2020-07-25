New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): BJP president JP Nadda on Saturday congratulated former Cabinet Minister in the Haryana government Om Prakash Dhankar for his appointment as the party's state unit president.

In a tweet in Hindi, Nadda said, "Heartiest congratulations to OP Dhankar for being appointed as the Haryana BJP president. I have full faith with your experience and devotion towards social service, the party organization will get strengthened further."

Dhankar was appointed the Haryana BJP chief last week. (ANI)

