Patna (Bihar) [India], August 1 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda on Sunday inaugurated the party district 'Karyalay' (offices) in Patna.

"BJP's 215 offices have been completed across the country, construction work is going on on 512 offices. Today 16 BJP offices have been inaugurated and the foundation stone of 7 offices has been laid in Bihar," Nadda said while addressing on the occasion.

The BJP chief said that the party does not refer to their offices as "BJP office", but a 'karyalay' as it is an embodiment of the party's ideology.

"We never refer to it as a 'BJP office.' We call it a 'karyalay.' An office opens at 10 am, and closes by 5 pm. But a 'karyalay' is a living embodiment of our ideology. It is never shut," he said.

Nadda slammed Opposition parties for "dynastic politics" and said that it is the "biggest challenge" of the BJP to fight against them.

"Dynastic politics runs rampant in- PDP, J&K National Conference, Shiromani Akali Dal, Congress, Samajwadi party, RJD, TRS, Shiv Sena, in Haryana, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, etc. Our biggest challenge is fighting political dynasties," he said.

Nadda was on a two-day visit to the state where he held a roadshow on Saturday and offered prayers at Patna Sahib Gurudwara on Sunday.

He was on a visit to Patna to participate in the Joint National Working Committee which was being held in Bihar for the first time. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also participated in the meeting.

Earlier on Sunday, Nadda attended the book launch ceremony of Sikkim governor Ganga Prasad's Smriti Sakshya: Aviral Ganga.

Even though Assembly elections in Bihar are 3 years away, the Bharatiya Janata Party, which is in alliance with the Janata Dal-United in the state, has already started the preparations.

While inaugurating the "Gram Sansad" program in Bihar's Patna, Nadda said that over 2.63 lakh panchayat profiles have been uploaded on a single portal.

Addressing the Bihar Gram Sansad Chapter-II program in Patna Nadda said, "Over 2.63 lakh panchayat profiles have been uploaded on the portal. And a whopping Rs 5.9 thousand crores has been allocated to the Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan."

He further said, "In order to revamp our Panchayats, a single interface has been created. All the development agendas meant specifically for panchayats have been consolidated on a single portal. So that our Rural Development Minister can monitor progress on a computer screen sitting in one place."

During the program, the BJP leader said the "Gram Swaraj" was the idea of Mahatma Gandhi.

"The idea of Gram Swaraj was laid by Mahatma Gandhi. The leaders of Bharatiya Jana Sangh and BJP have done the work to give it a shape by implementing it on the ideological background," Nadda said. (ANI)

