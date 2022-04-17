Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 17 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party President JP Nadda who is on a two-day visit to Karnataka, arrived in Toranagallu on Saturday.

During his visit to Karnataka, Nadda is expected to attend several party programmes while also paying a visit to various historical temples in the state.

Today, he will visit Bhatrahalli Anjaneya Temple in Hosapate and take part in a meeting of the state BJP executive. He will also take part in a question and answer session with the delegates.

On the second day of the visit, Nadda will visit several temples including Shri Virupaksheshwara Temple, Yantrodharaka Anjaneya Temple in Hampi, and Kadale Kalu Ganapa, Sasuve Kalu Ganapa, Ugra, Narasimha, Badavi Linga and Ugrana Veerabhadra Temple. He will also visit Malyavanta Hill in Hampi.

The BJP chief will also visit the world heritage site Vijaya Vittal Devasthanam, famous for its stone chariot and musical pillars. Nadda will also visit Kamlapur Archaeological Museum.

Nadda will also chair a meeting with state BJP leaders which is expected to be attended by BJP general secretary (organisation) BL Santosh among leaders. The meeting will mainly focus on the preparations for the upcoming state assembly elections.

During the visit, Nadda is expected to assess the ground-level situation in the state.

Three teams with seven to eight leaders, led by BJP general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and state BJP president Nalin Kateel will also be assessing the ground-level situation to boost the party's preparations for the assembly polls.

The BJP is expected to take a call on the post of Karnataka party chief in the coming months as Kateel's term ends early next year.

A reshuffle in the Karnataka cabinet is also in the pipeline for which Chief Minister Bommai has made 2-3 visits to the national capital to meet the party's top leadership. (ANI)

