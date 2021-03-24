New Delhi [India], March 24 (ANI): BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda said on Wednesday targeted the opposition parties and said the BJP has never questioned the credibility of the Election Commission and does not blame electronic voting machines in case of an electoral defeat.

Nadda was responding to remarks made by Trinamool Congress MP Derek O' Brien during a discussion on the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment)Bill in Rajya Sabha.

The bill was taken up for discussion after strong protests by members of Congress, AAP and some other opposition parties.

"We never questioned the Election Commission. We always approved of their credibility. We are not one of those who after being defeated in the election blame the EVMs or after winning the elections becomes 'Shehenshah'," Nadda said.

Several opposition parties had raised questions about the credibility of EVMs ahead of the last Lok Sabha polls.

Referring to Derek O'Brien's remarks that he was being interrupted by treasury benches, Nadda said the TMC member gets affected even by brief comments.

He also referred to interruptions by Trinamool Congress members during Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman remarks earlier in the day.

"Such double standards are not acceptable," he said.

Derk O'Brien, who opposed the bill, alleged that "BJP of Vajpayeeji believed in "contest" and the party's top leaders "now believe in conquest".

The Trinamool Congress leader later said that he knew Nadda for a long time and there was no personal issue between them. (ANI)

