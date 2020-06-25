New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Thursday alleged a "secret" relation between Congress and China and said the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation received USD 300,000 from China and its embassy in 2005-06.

"During 2017 Doklam standoff, Rahul Gandhi was secretly holding talks with China's ambassador to India in Delhi. Today, during Galwan Valley clash also Congress is misleading the country," Nadda said addressing 'Madhya Pradesh Jansamvad Rally'.

"I am amazed that the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation received 300000 USD from People's Republic of China and the Chinese Embassy in 2005-06. This is the secret relation of Congress and China," he said.

"The country wants to know how much money was given to the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation and what study they conducted in the country," the BJP president said.

The Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF) was set up on June 21, 1991, to realize the vision of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

The foundation is chaired by Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi. The other trustees include former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and party leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and P Chidambaram.

In a veiled attack at Congress, the BJP president said: "There are many forms of corruption, there are many ways to bring people in your favour... 43 thousand square km of land (of the country) lost due to the mistakes of one family." (ANI)

