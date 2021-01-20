By Kumar Gaurav

New Delhi [India], January 20 (ANI): Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) president J P Nadda will hold a meeting at the party headquarters on Wednesday with the party's national general secretary and Bengal in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya, and senior leaders of the state to discuss the party's preparations for the West Bengal Assembly elections.

Several union ministers will also attend the meeting.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also likely to attend the meeting tomorrow evening, said sources. The party is seeking to win more than 200 seats in the upcoming polls.

According to sources, several union ministers including Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Arjun Munda, Mansukh L Mandaviya, Prahlad Singh Patel and Sanjeev Balyan and state ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya from Uttar Pradesh and Narottam Mishra from Madhya Pradesh have been assigned the task of looking after the upcoming assembly poll campaign in 6-7 Lok Sabha constituencies each in West Bengal. These ministers are likely to participate in the meeting.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's is scheduled to visit Kolkata on January 23 on the occasion of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's 125th birth anniversary.

Shah is scheduled for a two-day visit to Bengal starting from January 30.

Elections to 294 seats in West Bengal are slated to take place later in 2021. (ANI)

